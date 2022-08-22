IND vs ZIM 2022: "When there was that appeal on 97, I felt I should get it in singles after that" - Shubman Gill on his century in 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill has disclosed that he realized he should get to his century in singles after surviving a leg-before-wicket appeal when he was just three runs away from the milestone.

Gill smashed 130 runs off just 97 deliveries in the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Monday, August 22. His knock helped the Men in Blue set a challenging 290-run target for the hosts and they went on to win the match by 13 runs.

During a post-match interview on Sony Sports, Shubman Gill was asked if he had anything going on in his mind when he entered the nineties, considering he had failed to convert them into hundreds the last three times. He replied:

"No, there was nothing special going on in my mind. But when there was that appeal on 97, I felt I should get it in singles after that because only a couple of runs were left. But before that, I was just trying to bat with the template I had been following."

Mohammad Kaif further asked Gill about his bodyweight going into drives on Monday, which seemed to be missing in the last Test he played in England. The youngster responded:

"After I returned from West Indies, I had 10 days, where I practiced and worked on a few things. I was feeling in touch in the first two matches as well, that my feet were going towards the ball. When that happens, it is important to place the balls you middle into the gaps instead of hitting them hard, and the same was the case today."

Gill struck 15 fours and a solitary six during his innings. An inside edge saved the stylish batter from being dismissed lbw on 97, but Ishan Kishan was unfortunately run out on the same delivery.

"I feel I can bat in any situation" - Shubman Gill on whether he is tempted to become a power hitter

Shubman Gill was also asked if he gets tempted to become a power hitter, considering how the game is being played these days. He replied:

"I feel I can bat in any situation. If the team needs 10 runs per over or eight runs per over or anything, I have confidence in myself that I can play according to the situation. I can play as per the template the team demands."

Gill added that it is immaterial to him if he achieves his objectives through boundaries or running twos. The 22-year-old said:

"That is what is important to me that I have that confidence, so whether I am doing that by hitting sixes or fours or through doubles, it doesn't make a difference to me."

Gill had an excellent strike rate of 134.02 in Monday's game. The lanky batter was chosen as both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series for his consistent performances in the three ODIs.

