[Watch] Shubman Gill works hard in gym ahead of IND vs ZIM 2022 ODIs 

Team India batter Shubman Gill will be seen in action in the side's upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, starting August 18. The right-handed batter seems to have worked hard in the gym to gear up for the white-ball assignment.

Sagar Diwan, the fitness instructor for the Punjab state team, took to Instagram earlier today (August 16) to give fans a glimpse of Shubman Gill's workout routine. The cricketer was spotted sweating it out in the gym as he took part in an intense training session.

Gill also posted the video on his Instagram story. You can watch it here:

On the cricketing front, Gill showcased tremendous batting form during India's ODI series in the West Indies last month. With 205 runs from three matches, he finished as the leading run-getter in the 50-over format.

The young opener will be aiming to deliver similar impactful performances in the Zimbabwe series as well.

KL Rahul to lead India in their tour of Zimbabwe

India and Zimbabwe are slated to battle it out in a three-match ODI series this month, with all three games scheduled to be played in Harare.

KL Rahul has been appointed captain for India's ODI series in Zimbabwe. Senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the matches.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman will be India's head coach for the series. Regular head coach Rahul Dravid will not be with the team in Zimbabwe as there is a very short turnaround time between the series and the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27.

India's squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee