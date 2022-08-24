"The real challenge for Shubman Gill starts now" - Saba Karim on youngster's exceptional performances against Zimbabwe and West Indies

Saba Karim believes the real test awaits Shubman Gill after his exceptional performances in the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Gill amassed 205 runs at an outstanding average of 102.50 in three ODIs against the Windies. The youngster then smashed 245 runs at an even better average of 122.50 in the three 50-over games against the Chevrons. He also recorded his maiden international century during the Zimbabwe series.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Karim was asked whether Gill still has to prove himself against stronger teams. He replied:

"Potentially looks to be a remarkable player. But I think the real test for him starts now. This is the time when the opposition bowlers will start to mark him out, they will devise plans to get him out. So I think the real challenge for Shubman Gill starts now."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter, however, believes that the stylish batter has all the attributes to excel against superior bowling sides, explaining:

"Having said that, I do believe the kind of traits which he has shown in the two recently concluded ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, the right kind of technique, the right kind of temperament and more importantly the ever-willingness to learn.

"All this will stand him in good stead when he comes up against top-quality opposition in testing conditions."

Gill did not have a good start to his ODI career as he managed just 16 runs in the two innings he played against New Zealand in 2019. The Punjab batter has made a sensational comeback this year, amassing 450 runs in six games at a Bradmanesque average of 112.50.

His runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 111.66 as well.

"Shubman Gill is right up in the pecking order" - Saba Karim on the future pillars of Indian cricket

Shubman Gill first made a mark at the senior level as a Test cricketer

Saba Karim was further asked whether we are looking at the future pillars of Indian cricket in the form of Gill, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan. He responded:

"This is the new breed of Indian cricketers who have been so impressive. At least two or there of them you can pick as all-format players for India. Shubman Gill is right up in the pecking order."

Karim concluded by observing that stiff competition for places in the Indian side has forced the youngsters to make telling contributions. The former selector said:

"We can talk about Rishabh Pant, you can talk about Shubman Gill now. So there are so many youngsters who are coming up the order. Also, it means that due to the tough competition now we see in the Indian side, anybody who gets an opportunity wants to score big and make an impact."

Gill has been in and out of the Indian Test side and is yet to make his T20I debut. He will hope that his consistent performances against West Indies and Zimbabwe will help him become a regular Team India member in all three formats.

