IND vs ZIM 2022: "This is why he was scared of batting first" - Fans troll 'selfish' KL Rahul for failure on comeback

Stand-in captain KL Rahul didn't make a memorable return to international cricket with just a solitary run off five balls in the second ODI of India's three-match series against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The 30-year-old had promoted himself to the top of the order alongside Shikhar Dhawan to get some game-time with the bat before the Asia Cup. However, the move didn't materialize well as Rahul missed a flick on an inswinger from Victor Nyauchi and was stone dead.

With every single failure, the pressure on Rahul's place in the T20 World Cup squad will only increase as the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been impressive at the top of the order while the opener was injured.

Fans on Twitter slammed KL Rahul for his 'selfish' decision to disrupt a stable opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. Some also trolled him for his failure with the bat.

Here are some of the reactions:

KL Rahul received a lot of backlash for his decision to bowl first

The main reason to send KL Rahul on tour to Zimbabwe was to look at his batting form. The 30-year-old didn't even get to face a single ball in the first ODI, so many thought that Rahul will elect to bat first if he wins the toss on Saturday.

However, that was not the case as the stand-in captain once again decided to bowl first and it left many scratching their heads. India once again had a good day with the ball, as pacers Mohammad Siraj and Prasidh Krishna were bang on money right from the get-go.

Shardul Thakur, who came in for Deepak Chahar, did leak a few runs, but ended up as the pick of the bowlers (3/38) as the hosts were cleaned up for just 161. Despite losing a couple of wickets, the Men in Blue need just 86 more runs at the time of writing to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee