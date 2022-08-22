IND vs ZIM 2022: Top 10 funny memes after India escapes with a narrow win against Zimbabwe in the third ODI

KL Rahul-led Team India white-washed Zimbabwe by a 3-0 margin in the ODI series after a close-fought victory in the third match on Monday (August 22) at the Harare Sports Club. Shubman Gill received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning maiden international century.

Team India management opted to challenge themselves in this dead-rubber as KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan (40) and KL Rahul (30) began the innings steadily with a 63-run partnership. Brad Evans dismissed both Team India openers in the space of a few overs to bring the hosts back into the contest.

Shubman Gill (130) and Ishan Kishan (50) then stitched a match-defining 140-run partnership to set up a great platform for their team. However, the other middle and lower-order batters failed to provide the much-needed impetus in the death overs. Losing wickets at regular intervals dented their surge in the last ten overs, due to which they could only reach 289/8 after 50 overs.

In the chase, Zimbabwe looked to be out of contention after losing seven wickets with just 169 runs on the board after 36 overs. Sikandar Raza (115) refused to surrender without a fight as he smashed his way towards a magnificent century. His brilliant knock singlehandedly shepherded Zimbabwe near the shores of a victory as they needed only 17 runs of the last 12 balls.

Shardul Thakur then delivered a knock-out punch in the 49th over by dismissing Raza and pulling curtains on the hopes of the African nation in the chase. They were eventually bundled out for 276 and lost the match by just 13 runs after a hard-fought contest.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill shed light on his batting plans and strategies en route to his maiden international hundred and said:

"I was trying to minimize my dot ball percentage, if you look at how I played I didn't try to hit the ball hard, I just tried to time it try to pick the bad balls. When I went in, Raza and Evans were bowling well, it was crucial for us to get through and then we can take on the bowlers."

"The bat is very good, that's why I changed it and I wanted to save it. It's always special to a hundred, I had got to 90's before but this is special."

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling contest between Team India and Zimbabwe on Monday. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

