IND vs ZIM 2022: Washington Sundar ruled out with shoulder injury

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar will miss their three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting on August 18 due to an injury to his left shoulder. The 22-year-old sustained the injury on the field during the Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire.

This means that once again, Sundar will need to head to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. This has raised more doubts about his availability for the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

Speaking to PTI, here's what a BCCI official had to say:

"Yes, Washington Sundar is ruled out of the Zimbabwe series. He has suffered an injury on his left shoulder while fielding during the Royal London Cup game between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford. He will have to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy."

The official also stressed how unlucky the all-rounder has been as he was just getting the right game-time needed by playing for Lancashire. On this, the official added:

"You feel for Washi. Such a talented guy. Somehow or the other, the rub of the green isn't going his way. He needs some luck. The latest injury is a freak one as he was just about to play for India in a week."

Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of 3-match ODI series due to left shoulder injury.

Hand injury in England '21.

Covid before SA '22.

Hamstring Injury WI/SL home '22

Finger injury IPL '22

Shoulder injury Zim '22.

Luck continues to desert Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar made an incredible contribution with the bat in India's Test win at the Gabba in their 2-1 Test series win in 2020-21. He also had a couple of impressive performances against England at home. The all-rounder looked set for a long career across formats.

The youngster traveled with the Indian team for the 2021 Tour of England, but injured his finger in the warm-up game. This kept him out for an incredibly long time, and he even tested positive for COVID-19 before the ODIs against South Africa.

He could only make his comeback earlier this year in the ODI series against West Indies.

However, he injured his hamstring and was again ruled out for the T20Is as well as the entire home series against Sri Lanka. He also had an issue with the split webbing during IPL 2022.

Despite just being 22 years old, it seems like Washington Sundar has had all the bad luck that one gets in a lifetime.

