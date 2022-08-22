IND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch] Deepak Chahar attempts to run out non-striker Innocent Kaia in follow-through, gives warning

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar provided an interesting start to the second innings of the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe on Monday, August 22. The new-ball bowler almost ran out opener Innocent Kaia as he was about to bowl the first ball.

As he approached the crease, Chahar noticed that Kaia had already begun to walk out of the crease and whipped the bails off at the non-striker's end. Although the Zimbabwe opener was out of his crease, Chahar didn't appeal and just gave a friendly warning.

According to the new rules, it is completely legal if the bowlers run out non-strikers, who try to leave the crease to get an added advantage. Chahar showed great sportsmanship as he could have easily appealed and that would have sent Kaia back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of the attempted run-out:

Deepak Chahar gives India the perfect start once again

Deepak Chahar won the Player of the Match award in the first game of the series due to his brilliant bowling performance that saw him return figures of 3/27. He missed out on the second game, but has proved his value once again in the third ODI.

Chahar made the new ball talk and trapped Kaia right in front with a big booming inswinger. While the on-field umpire adjudged him to be not out and many among the Men in Blue felt it hit the bat first, Ishan Kishan urged captain KL Rahul to go for the review.

Great review by Ishan, he knew it was pad first, Deepak Chahar continues to make impact with new ball for India.

The review showed that the ball had struck the pad first and three reds meant that Kaia had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. The hosts have been incredibly poor with their batting in this series, scoring just 189 and 161 in the two games so far.

They will probably need to bat out of their skins if they are to avoid a whitewash at home and chase down 290 in the third match. Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill's sublime 130-run knock and Kishan's half-century saw India post a commanding total of 289/8 in the first innings.

