IND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch] Indian cricketers show off hilarious dance moves to celebrate series win

Team India defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the final ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, August 22, to win the three-match ODI series by a 3-0 margin.

Batting first, the visitors banked on a fabulous maiden ODI ton from Shubman Gill (130 off 97) to post 289/8 in their 50 overs. In response, Sikandar Raza (115 off 95) almost took the hosts home with a blistering hundred. Gill once again came to India's rescue, taking a stunning catch to dismiss Raza and swing the match in his side's favor.

The Men in Blue capped off their outstanding series win with hilarious dance moves inside the dressing room. Dancing to a peppy Bollywood number, 'Kala Chashma', the likes of Shikhar Dhawna, Ishan Kishan, and Gill showed unique dance moves as they celebrated their victory in a fun way.

The Men in Blue have now extended their unbeaten run to 15 matches in the ODI format against Zimbabwe.

"We came here with a few ideas and wanted to use these three games" - India captain KL Rahul

Stand-in captain Rahul was very happy with how the team performed in the series. Despite the absence of several senior cricketers, the youngsters and fringe players shone against Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rahul said:

"Obviously feels good. We came here with a few ideas and wanted to use these three games. Like I said at the beginning of the series a few of us hadn't got enough games so we wanted to use this series to get enough time. We've been really professional in the way we played."

With the Zimbabwe series done and dusted, India will now shift their focus to the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway in the UAE on August 27.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

