IND vs ZIM 2022: [WATCH] Sanju Samson takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Takudzwanashe Kaitano in 2nd ODI

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson pulled off a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Zimbabwe opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano in the second ODI in Harare on Saturday (August 20).

For the second match in a row, the Men in Blue decided to bowl first after winning the toss. The Zimbabwe openers struggled to get going as Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna kept things extremely tight.

Siraj struck in the ninth over of the innings, having Kaitano caught behind for 7 off 32 balls. The Team India pacer got one to swing away late in the corridor around the off-stump. Kaitano was forced to play at the delivery and could only manage an edge.

Samson was initially going to his left, but changed tracks and dived to his right to complete a superb one-handed take. Siraj sent down a wicket maiden as Zimbabwe crawled to 20 for 1 after nine overs.

The keeper was involved in the second dismissal of the day as well, when all-rounder Shardul Thakur dismissed Innocent Kaia for 16 off 27 balls. Thakur bowled one wide down leg, Kaia looked to pull the ball. However, all the batter managed was to glove the ball behind the wickets. The keeper moved to his left and completed the catch.

Thakur struck for the second time in the same over, sending back Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva for 2. The pacer got a back of a length delivery to kick up. The ball took the shoulder of the bat and carried to second slip, where Shubman Gill took the catch.

Zimbabwe were four down for 31 in the 13th over when Wesley Madhevere perished to Prasidh Krishna for 2. Samson was in action again as the Indian fast bowler forced an edge from Madhevere off a brilliant delivery outside the off-stump.

Earlier, Indian captain KL Rahul decided to bowl first after winning the toss in the second one-dayer. Speaking about the decision, he said:

“Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there's something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets.”

2nd ODI squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

