IND vs ZIM 2022: “We’re going to watch the footage (of India’s players) and analyze”- Sikander Raza warns India ahead of ODI series

Sikander Raza, Zimbabwe's star all-rounder, is one of the biggest positives for the hosts against Team India in the upcoming ODI series in their backyard.

He was phenomenal against Bangladesh, winning the recently concluded ODI series 2-1. After scoring 252 runs and taking five wickets in the three-match series, Raza and Zimbabwe are looking to stun the second-string Men in Blue at home.

Speaking to The Telegraph India, Raza shared that Zimbabwe is chalking out plans to counter the visitors. He said:

“We’re going to watch the footage (of India’s players) and analyse. Different individuals will be having different plans against certain individuals while batting or bowling. So, it’s not like we’re looking to cash in on any bowler or something like that.”

He added:

“It’s a quality Indian attack. So, all we have to do is try to execute our skills on the game day. Hopefully, our skills will outshine those of the opposition. That’s all that matters.”

“Quite confident going into the India series”- Sikander Raza

The in-form Zimbabwe all-rounder is a great prospect for the hosts, especially after scoring back-to-back centuries against Bangladesh (unbeaten 135 and 117 not out). Along with batting prowess, he is a handy off-spin bowler. He will have a significant role to play for Regis Chakabva & Co in the ODI series.

Raza is quite optimistic about the upcoming tour even though Men in Blue are favorited against in-form Zimbabwe. He said:

“We’re optimistic going into every tour. Because, if you aren’t optimistic, you’re basically then going out there for a battering. And that’s not how you play international cricket. Yes, it does help that we have had a few good series lately. So that makes us quite confident going into the India series. It’s going to be a quality, entertaining series. Let’s see how we take it from there.”

Besides Sikander Raza, Zimbabwe's stand-in captain Regis Chakabva and Innocent Kaia also registered centuries in the recent ODIs versus Bangladesh. Expectations will be high from the hosts to put their best foot forward in the three-match series.

The much-awaited first ODI will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST at Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18).

