IND vs ZIM 2022: “Where is Virat Kohli ?”- Netizens left disappointed as Team India decides not to include star batsman

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently undergoing a 33-month-long century drought, has been rested for yet another ODI series - against Zimbabwe next month.

The news comes amid growing talks by fans and experts to include the veteran in Zimbabwe ODIs to get the best out of him ahead of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided against including the champion player against the minnows.

As a result, fans will have to wait for the Asia Cup to see the right-handed batter in action. As soon as the BCCI released the squad, Kohli fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Virat Kohli has been having a lean patch with the bat over the last year or so. He had a very average Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this year.

The 33-year-old failed to return to his prime during the recently-concluded Tour of England. He scored 11 and 20 in the Test against the home side. In the limited-overs contest, he had scores of 1 and 11 in the T20Is and, 16 and 17 in the ODI series.

Virat Kohli's return to the Indian team

Earlier, Kohli was also rested for the ongoing India Tour of West Indies. Now, fans will be waiting with anticipation to see the star batsman at the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE next month. The Men in Blue need him to return to form ahead of the showpiece T20 World Cup in Australia, a trophy that India last won 15 years ago.

In a recent interview, Kohli had said that he desperately wants to perform in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, as quoted by Star Sports.

"My main aim is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup and for that I am ready to do anything for the team."

India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar

