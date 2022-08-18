IND vs ZIM 2022: "Who wants ball love bite like this?" - Shikhar Dhawan's hilarious take on coping blow to arm during 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe

Team India's senior opener Shikhar Dhawan showcased stunning form during the ODI series opener against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday (August 18).

The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 81 and was instrumental in the Men in Blue securing a comprehensive 10-wicket win over the hosts. Notably, Dhawan was hit in the forearm by the ball in the 31st over of India's run chase.

He tried to play a pull shot off Brad Evans. However, he failed to get the connection right and was hit in the arm. The seasoned campaigner saw the funny side of it as he reacted to the same by sharing an Instagram story after the match.

The 36-year-old shared a picture of his bruised arm and put up a poll to ask the fans if they would want such a "love bite".

Speaking of the run chase, Dhawan and Shubman Gill stitched together an unbeaten opening stand of 192 runs in the first ODI to chase down the target. The KL Rahul-led side have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Deepak Chahar was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe

After electing to field first at the Harare Sports Club, the Indian bowlers came up with a dominant performance to bundle out Zimbabwe for a paltry score of 189 in 40.3 overs.

Deepak Chahar starred with the ball in his comeback match, picking up three wickets with the new ball. Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel also bagged three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj had a solitary wicket to his name.

Kuldeep Yadav may have gone wicketless in the contest, but he bowled a miserly spell, conceding just 36 runs from his full quota of 10 overs.

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20). The contest is a must-win one for Regis Chakabva and Co. as they look to remain afloat in the series.

