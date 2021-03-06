“Have prepared myself just like how I train before any international series” - Mithali Raj

Indian women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj has revealed that her preparation for the upcoming South Africa series has been no different from that for any other series.

The Indian women’s team will be returning to international cricket after more than a year, owing to the COVID-19.

India will take on South Africa in the first of five ODIs in Lucknow on Sunday. Asked if she has done anything differently in the build-up to the series, Mithali Raj said:

“It has been like how I prepare myself before any series. In terms of game-time, we have not played any matches as such. But in terms of training and preparations at home or back in the academy in Hyderabad, I have prepared myself just like how I train before any international series. This is no different.”

Admitting that things have been different owing to the COVID-19-enforced break, the Indian Women's ODI captain asserted:

“A lot has gone into the mental set-up because we are coming back after a long gap. You have to be strong enough to put your best foot forward. That is how we have been. All these years I have trained like that, and I am definitely looking forward to getting more runs. Last series, against West Indies in 2019, I was in rhythm, and I would like to continue from there in this series.”

WV Raman gels well with seniors as well as younger players: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj also praised coach WV Raman for his role in keeping the team together and motivated. Raman was appointed as the women’s team's coach in December 2018. Speaking about Raman, Mithali Raj said:

“We have been under WV (Raman) sir for more than a year. The best part about him is that he is able to gel well with the senior players as well as the young players in the side. He shares his experience as a coach and even as a player. I personally chat a lot with him about the technical aspect of the game. It is a different perspective from a person who has played and coached for so many years. He is around young players, giving them more confidence if someone is lacking it."

Mithali Raj continued in this regard:

“At the same time, he is also able to give a good base to the players, to the seniors in the side. Overall, he is able to give a very positive environment to the dressing room. That is what we carry forward onto the field. If the players have that comfort level with the coach, it reflects on the performance of the team as a unit on the field.”.

Apart from five ODIs, India will also play three T20Is against South Africa in Lucknow.