IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final 1 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will take on Australia Women in semi-final 1 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. Australia topped Group A with eight points, winning all four of their matches. The Women in Blue finished second in Group B. They earned six points, winning three games and losing one.

India Women began their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a seven-wicket triumph over Pakistan, registering their highest-ever chase in the history of the ICC event. They then got the better of West Indies by six wickets before going down to England by 11 runs.

Following their loss to England, India Women needed to register a win against Ireland Women to confirm their berth in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. They did eke out a five-run win (DLS method), but their performance left a lot to be desired.

India Women's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a career-best 87, but after being dropped four times. Opener Shafali Verma (24 off 29) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (13 off 20) struggled again, which are worrying signs for India heading into the semi-finals.

Unlike India Women, who have dragged themselves into the last four, Australia have been thoroughly dominant, registering thumping wins over New Zealand (97 runs), Bangladesh Women (8 wickets), Sri Lanka (10 wickets) and South Africa (6 wickets).

IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final 1 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final 1 will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, the IND-W vs AUS-W T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the India-Australia T20 World Cup semi-final will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

When is the second semi-final of Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

After the India vs Australia game, England Women will face hosts South Africa Women in Semi-final 2 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The match will be played in Newlands, Cape Town on Friday, February 24, starting 6:30 PM IST.

