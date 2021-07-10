"One of the all-time best catches!" - Twitterati hails Harleen Deol for her catch against England

Just when we thought we had seen it all in cricket, Harleen Deol proved everyone wrong. While we have often seen some great catches by modern-day cricketers, this one was just beyond explanation. Timing, precision, speed, and agility are just some words to describe this magnificent catch taken by Harleen.

We have often seen duo catches where one player takes the catch initially but while falling out throws it to another teammate. While these catches themselves seem great, imagine someone fulfilling the role of both players alone.

Harleen Deol's catch was one which you can see a hundred times but still not get bored of it.

Twitter goes berserk seeing Harleen Deol's unimaginable catch

It's impossible to describe it in words but let me give it a shot. Harleen jumped and managed to grab the ball at the boundary line, but the momentum was always taking her beyond the boundary ropes.

Realizing this, she threw the ball in the air, balanced herself outside the ropes and jumped back in within the knick of time to complete a mind boggling catch.

Fans could not control their excitement as they flooded Twitter with their views on the terrific catch. It was one to remember for the ages and many believed that it was the best they had ever seen. Harleen timed it to perfection as even an extra second here or there could have cost her the wicket.

One of the best catches you'll ever see. Take a bow, Harleen@imharleenDeolhttps://t.co/Tu2LpSHjXI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) July 9, 2021

CATCH OF THE YEAR by HARLEEN DEOL.



WHAT AN EFFORT 😍🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/23a3C8rUMQ — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 9, 2021

Superb athleticism and a stunning catch by Harleen Deol. Cricket fielding at its very best. pic.twitter.com/nVde2PWQSF — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 9, 2021

A Catch for the ages, Harleen Deol. pic.twitter.com/KdfEc1yOQ9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2021

This, by India’s Harleen Deol, will rank among the best boundary catches you’ve seen anywhere in cricket. Men’s or women’s, doesn’t matter. https://t.co/AGP7GCdpOD — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 9, 2021

Harleen Deol did THAT with a smile on her face. I mean…HOW?! #ENGWvINDW



pic.twitter.com/FlyC0WsgY3 — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) July 9, 2021

Just seen arguably the best catch taken by an Indian cricketer in a long time: no, it’s not one of our men in blue but Harleen Deol. Just an amazing effort! 👍👍👍🥂 good night shubhratri! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 9, 2021

Harleen Deol's brilliant catch took place in the 19th over of England's inning. Amy Jones was well set and was taking apart all the bowlers. She had scored 43 runs in just 26 balls before eventually being dismissed off the 27th ball she faced.

Had that catch not been taken India would have probably been chasing ten odd runs more now.

England finished with a total of 177 runs at the end of their 20 overs. Natalie Sciver and Amy Jones were the main contributors to this great score. Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers as she took three wickets, conceding only 22 runs in her four overs.

India were looking fine on their way towards trying to chase down the target despite losing three early wickets, but pouring rain meant that the match had to be stopped in the 9th over. The DLS method determined that India were 18 runs short at that point, having made 54 runs, while the calculation for the win was 73 runs. The win was thus awarded to England.

