"Very special" - Twitterati in awe of India Women as they pull off incredible draw

Twitterati saluted the Indian women’s team after they showed great guts and gumption to draw the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol.
Made to follow on after being dismissed for 231 in their first innings, in response to England’s 396 for 9 declared, India Women crumbled to 199 for 7 in the second innings and seemed to be hurtling towards a painful defeat.
However, Test debutants Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia featured in an incredible ninth-wicket stand to frustrate the England bowling attack. The duo added 104 runs to break England’s resolve and secure a famous escape for India Women.
Rana batted for 195 minutes and scored an unbeaten 80 in 154 balls with the aid of 13 fours. At the other end, Bhatia occupied the crease for 115 minutes and remained unbeaten on 44 from 88 balls. India made 344 for 8 in 121 overs in their second innings as the Test ended in a draw.
Twitterati hail India Women
Twitter users were mighty impressed with the way India Women fought it out for the draw against England in Bristol. Many pointed out that the effort was even more incredible considering this was India Women's first Test match in seven years.
Here are some Twitter reactions.
Debutant opener Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her wonderful batting efforts. The 17-year-old scored 96 in the first innings and followed it up with 63 in the second.
Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Verma said:
"Thanks to our team for supporting me in my journey. I was just thinking to play to my strengths, and with confidence, and according to my cricket, that's it. (Senior players) are always giving my experience and they compliment me before going out to bat. That's so much for me. I was so disappointed (to miss the hundred). I just want to be a good cricketer for my side, that's it."
Sneh Rana, who was exceptional under pressure and scored an invaluable 80 not out, told Sky Sports:
"So proud to have a partnership between us, with Taniya, Harman and Shikha Pandey, most importantly at that time. Feeling really great that I'm able to contribute something for my team. I just thought stick to your basics, and play according to that ball, that's it. I just played according to the ball only.”
India Women will now face England Women in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting June 27 in Bristol.
