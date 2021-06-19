"Very special" - Twitterati in awe of India Women as they pull off incredible draw

Twitterati saluted the Indian women’s team after they showed great guts and gumption to draw the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol.

Made to follow on after being dismissed for 231 in their first innings, in response to England’s 396 for 9 declared, India Women crumbled to 199 for 7 in the second innings and seemed to be hurtling towards a painful defeat.

However, Test debutants Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia featured in an incredible ninth-wicket stand to frustrate the England bowling attack. The duo added 104 runs to break England’s resolve and secure a famous escape for India Women.

Rana batted for 195 minutes and scored an unbeaten 80 in 154 balls with the aid of 13 fours. At the other end, Bhatia occupied the crease for 115 minutes and remained unbeaten on 44 from 88 balls. India made 344 for 8 in 121 overs in their second innings as the Test ended in a draw.

Twitter users were mighty impressed with the way India Women fought it out for the draw against England in Bristol. Many pointed out that the effort was even more incredible considering this was India Women's first Test match in seven years.

Very nice to see the resolve shown by the these two Indian batters- Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia. @BCCIWomen #INDWvsENGW #Bristol — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) June 19, 2021

We’ve seen something very special from Sneh Rana & Taniya Bhatia.

What a partnership 🙌#ENGvIND — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) June 19, 2021

A true battle.



Ups and downs, we left everything out there but it ends in a draw.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/XFtPiLKYY1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2021

What an absolute cracker of a match this #ENGvIND match was. So many heroes for India, and the perfect advertisement for a lot more people to follow women's cricket.



To bat 121 overs after a batting collapse and being asked to follow-on is something special. 👌#ENGWvINDW — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) June 19, 2021

Inning from sneh rana is much like of pant in Brisbane.... #ENGvIND — kiran nagre (@nagre_kiran) June 19, 2021

Sneha Rana & Taniya Bhatia



Ladies you're just fabulous

Probably the best 9th wicket partnership I have seen across all formats#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/roM03xTr5C — Sayan Bagchi (@HeyAmSayan) June 19, 2021

- Shafali Verma

- Smriti Mandhana

- Deepti Sharma

- Sneh Rana

- Taniya Bhatia



The Girls who Stood for us🔥



Great Save Girls!! Playing Test match after 7 years!! Be Proud on what you have done!❤️#ENGWvINDW #INDWvsENGW #ENGvIND — PREETJOT❤️ (@PreetjotSingh1) June 19, 2021

A 4-wicket haul and now a fighting half-century under pressure 👏



What a comeback for Sneh Rana in international cricket 💙



📸: @BCCIWomen #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IEzaEsPLk0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 19, 2021

India Women's team has drawn the Test match in England against England, playing a Test after 7 long years, following on and they have batted 121 overs in second innings - Take a bow, Girls. Especially #ShafaliVerma #SnehRana & #TanyaBhatia. Proud of you all. #ENGvIND #INDWvsENGW — Dipanjan Chatterjee (@Dipanja39368924) June 19, 2021

What a fightback this! Amazing!



One thing is for sure. And I don't think anyone can deny it now.



Indian Women's Team definitely belongs at the Test level. I seriously hope there are more Test matches in the FTP.



Looking forward to it.@BCCI @BCCIWomen#ENGvIND #ENGWvINDW — Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) June 19, 2021

So proud of this team❤️ you all played very well, chin up. I just can't imagine what will this team do if they get regular 5 day tests. Always a fan❤️#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Eh6akBG4vO — Siya Agarwal 😷 (@siyaagrawal18) June 19, 2021

If you want to learn how to fight and fight fair while dealing with a million problems, just look at the Indian Women's Cricket Team.



An incredible group of girls ❣️#ENGWvINDW #ENGvIND — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) June 19, 2021

What a heroic effort by the Indian team. What a knock, Sneh Raha. Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia were too good to watch. A Test match after almost seven years and such kind of performance should be applauded. #ENGvIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) June 19, 2021

An appreciation tweet for #TeamIndia and these superstars!! 💙



How great have Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana been on Test debut! 👏#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/p4Wjzf5vnU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 19, 2021

Debutant opener Shafali Verma was named Player of the Match for her wonderful batting efforts. The 17-year-old scored 96 in the first innings and followed it up with 63 in the second.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Verma said:

"Thanks to our team for supporting me in my journey. I was just thinking to play to my strengths, and with confidence, and according to my cricket, that's it. (Senior players) are always giving my experience and they compliment me before going out to bat. That's so much for me. I was so disappointed (to miss the hundred). I just want to be a good cricketer for my side, that's it."

Sneh Rana, who was exceptional under pressure and scored an invaluable 80 not out, told Sky Sports:

"So proud to have a partnership between us, with Taniya, Harman and Shikha Pandey, most importantly at that time. Feeling really great that I'm able to contribute something for my team. I just thought stick to your basics, and play according to that ball, that's it. I just played according to the ball only.”

India Women will now face England Women in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting June 27 in Bristol.

