[Watch]: “The girls are ready” - India Women work hard in the nets ahead of 1st ODI against England 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a video of the India Women team going all out in the nets ahead of their first ODI against England in Bristol on Sunday. Playing their first Test match in seven years, India Women held England to a commendable draw in the one-off Test in Bristol a few days ago.

On Sunday, the BCCI uploaded a video of India Women’s intense practice session ahead of the first ODI. The cricket board shared the video with the caption:

"The girls are ready. Tune in for #TeamIndia's first WODI against England @BCCIWomen #ENGvIND.”

India Women will be keen to do well in the ODI series. In their previous limited overs assignment at home, they were thrashed 1-4 in a five-match one-day series by South Africa. The team looked rusty in what was their first engagement in a year after the forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India will look at the England series as a preparation for the Women’s World Cup to be held in New Zealand next year, as the conditions there will be somewhat similar to that in England.

Will need to have a strong mindset: India Women's captain Mithali Raj

Speaking ahead of the tough England challenge, Indian Women's captain Mithali Raj said that mindset would be one of the most important factors in the series. At a virtual press conference on the eve of the first ODI, Raj asserted that the team would be going in with a positive approach. She said in this regard:

“Biggest thing we’d want the team to do well is have a strong mindset. Yes we lost the home series, but conditions are very different. So we can’t have the same approach. Yes, we have to have a more positive approach. Right now, whatever strategies we have tried to work in our training sessions is something we want to carry into the match and be consistent."

Raj further said that India Women are already preparing for the World Cup in New Zealand next year but noted that the objective at the moment is to do well in England. She added:

“New Zealand is windier than England. I wouldn’t say similar conditions, but more or less, the wickets there are far better. The last time we played there, it was a good one-day series. Our preparation has already started; when we get into a series we always look to win. We always consider gameplans/combinations in the run-up to the World Cup, but it’s important to win a game/series. The last series was not very good for the team, as captain, I want the team to get back to winning ways.”

After the three-match ODI series, India Women will take on England in three T20Is.

