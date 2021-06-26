"We have defended totals in the past; we have the bowling attack to do that" - Mithali Raj

India Women ODI captain Mithali Raj has asserted that the current Indian bowling lineup is good enough to defend totals and has done so in the recent past as well. However, she pointed out that a lot depends on the rhythm of the players, while batting first as well as while chasing.

Mithali Raj was speaking ahead of the first ODI against England, which will be played in Bristol on Sunday. At a virtual press conference, the Indian captain was asked why the Indian team prefers setting totals as opposed to chasing them down. The 38-year-old did not agree with the view and responded:

“We have defended totals in the past; we have the bowling attack to do that. Spinners especially have won matches irrespective of wickets. Even in England in the 2017 WC (we did it). It all depends on how as a team we put on a total if we bat first or if we have a total to defend, it boils down to the rhythm and timing of the batters and bowlers.”

India were trounced 1-4 in the previous ODI series against South Africa at home. It was their first cricketing assignment in a year following the forced break due to COVID-10. Personally, Mithali Raj had an impressive run as she registered scores of 50, 36, 45 and 79 not out.

As #TeamIndia gets ready for the first WODI in Bristol, the area of focus has been fielding 🎯 under coach Abhay Sharma 💪



In the winner takes it all contest, find out who won? 🤜🤛#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ndLtRtXrg2 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 26, 2021

What advice the Indian captain would give a 16-year-old Mithali Raj

June 26 marks exactly 22 years since Mithali Raj made her debut for India. She has gone on to become arguably the greatest batter in the history of Indian women’s cricket.

Asked what advice she would give her 16-year-self, Mithali Raj replied:

“We just arrived for our session, so no thought of celebrations yet. We have an important game. Feels nice to get up to messages congratulating me on my career. If I have to give one advice to my younger self: enjoy getting onto the ground representing your country. At that time, the expectation was so much that I didn’t realise the importance of wearing the blue jersey, that will be something I tell 16-year-old Mithali."

#TeamIndia’s day out in Bristol 🏰 🚍 ⛱



The girls stepped out for a team outing after the Test to recharge before the white-ball leg of the Tour begins 👌 👌 #ENGvIND



Plenty of fun and some cool dance moves along the way! 😎 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XpZlnY9qJw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2021

Mithali Raj did not have a successful time with the bat in the one-off Test in Bristol, scoring only 2 and 4. However, India fought bravely to save their first Test in seven years as debutants Sneh Rana (80 not out) and Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) featured in an unbroken century stand for the ninth wicket.

