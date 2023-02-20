IND-W vs IRE-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will take on Ireland Women in match number 18 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday, February 20. This will be the last league clash for both teams in Group B.

India Women’s winning run in the T20 World Cup came to a halt when they went down to England in their previous match. Bowling first after winning the toss, India got off to a sensational start as Renuka Singh (5/15) claimed three quick wickets to reduce England to 29/3. However, Nat Sciver-Brunt (50 off 42) and Amy Jones (40 off 27) rescued the batting side and lifted them to an impressive total of 151 for seven in their 20 overs.

The Women in Blue faltered in the chase and were held to 140/5, going down by 11 runs.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



Take a bow Renuka Singh



For her superb -wicket haul, she becomes our Top Performer from the first innings



Take a look at her bowling summary here



Follow the Match bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20Wor…



#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #ENGvIND Simply sensational!Take a bow Renuka SinghFor her superb-wicket haul, she becomes our Top Performer from the first inningsTake a look at her bowling summary hereFollow the Match Simply sensational!Take a bow Renuka Singh 🙌For her superb 5️⃣-wicket haul, she becomes our Top Performer from the first innings 💥Take a look at her bowling summary here ✅Follow the Match 👉 bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20Wor…#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #ENGvIND https://t.co/H3bPXaEnrE

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 52 off 41, while Richa Ghosh (47* off 34) was brilliant with the willow once again. However, the failures of Shafali Verma (eight), Jemimah Rodrigues (13), and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (four) caused irreparable damage to India’s chances.

IND-W vs IRE-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India Women vs Ireland Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Star Sports Network. The game will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, the IND-W vs IRE-W match will be live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live streaming of the India-Ireland T20 World Cup match will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Women’s qualification scenario for T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals

India Women’s loss to England means that they have to beat Ireland to ensure a top-two finish in Group B and book their place in the World Cup semi-finals. India are on four points with a net run rate of +0.205. A win against Ireland would see them finish on six points.

West Indies are currently on four points but have finished playing all their group games. India will have to lose very badly against Ireland for them to slip below West Indies in the points table.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen



India will look to bounce back in their next



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20Wor… A solid fight from #TeamIndia but it was England who won the match! #ENGvIND India will look to bounce back in their next #T20WorldCup game against Ireland.Scorecard A solid fight from #TeamIndia but it was England who won the match! #ENGvINDIndia will look to bounce back in their next #T20WorldCup game against Ireland. 👍 👍Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/ENGvIND-T20Wor… https://t.co/yUXQEco4Zq

Pakistan’s three-run loss to West Indies has thrown their campaign off-track. For them to finish in the top two, they need India to go down to Ireland. Pakistan must then beat table-toppers England in their last group game.

Poll : 0 votes