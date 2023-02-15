IND-W vs WI-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 9

A full 40 overs of action is expected in Cape Town as the weather forecast for the ninth ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India Women (IND-W) and West Indies (WI-W) has no chance of rain at all. The Group B fixture is scheduled to be played at Newlands on Wednesday, February 15.

India began their World Cup campaign with a thumping seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 12. While the bowlers gave away some easy runs at the death, enabling the Women in Green to post 149 runs, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh played counterattacking knocks to take the team home with one over to spare.

As India look to extend their winning momentum, they have received a boost in the form of the returning Smriti Mandhana. The southpaw will slot in at the top of the order in place of Yastika Bhatia.

West Indies, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat in their tournament opener against title contenders England. They failed to defend 135 runs as Heather Knight and Co. chased down the target within 15 overs. West Indies could be in for another tough outing against a confident Indian side.

Cape Town weather - Newlands weather report on February 15 - No rain predicted

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Cape Town as the weather forecast suggests that there is no chance of precipitation during the T20 World Cup game between India and the West Indies.

The temperature, meanwhile, will hover between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feel will be a degree or two down from the original temperature. There will be significant cloud cover in Cape Town and the humidity is expected to be around 65 percent.

IND-W vs WI-W Squads

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, and Anjali Sarvani.

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams (wk), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, and Djenaba Joseph.

