IND-W vs WI-W Women T20 World Cup 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will take on West Indies Women in Match number nine of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa on Wednesday, February 15. The Group B clash will be played at Newlands in Cape Town. This will be the second match for both teams in the ongoing ICC event.

India Women got their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign off to a flying start, getting the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan Women recovered from a poor start to put up 149/4 on the board as skipper Bismah Maroof (68* off 45) and Ayesha Naseem (43* off 25) played impressive knocks.

In response, India Women were in a spot of bother at 93/3. However, Jemimah Rodrigues (53* off 38) and Richa Ghosh (31* off 20) ensured India Women registered their highest chase in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and the second-highest in the history of the competition.

On the other hand, West Indies Women were hammered by seven wickets by England Women in their first match of the World Cup. Batting first, they were held to 135/7 as Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3/23. Natalie Sciver (40*), Sophia Dunkley (34) and skipper Heather Knight (32*) then ensured an emphatic win for England Women.

IND-W vs WI-W Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India. The match begins at 6:30 PM IST. All the matches of the event will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Viewers in India can also watch live streaming of the IND-W vs WI-W match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women’s remaining matches in Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

After the match against West Indies Women on Wednesday, India Women will take on England Women in Match number 14 of the Women’s T20 World Cup at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 18.

ICC @ICC



But Bangladesh have plenty of positives to take from their showing against the defending champions



bit.ly/AUSvBAN-T20WC



#AUSvBAN | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp It’s two wins from two for AustraliaBut Bangladesh have plenty of positives to take from their showing against the defending champions It’s two wins from two for Australia 💪But Bangladesh have plenty of positives to take from their showing against the defending champions 🐅📝 bit.ly/AUSvBAN-T20WC#AUSvBAN | #T20WorldCup | #TurnItUp https://t.co/Xvv3lkeJMV

The last group match for the Women in Blue will be against Ireland Women, also at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 20. Both the games will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes