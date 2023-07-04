India A to face Pakistan A on July 15 as ACC announces schedule for Emerging Asia Cup

India A are scheduled to lock horns with UAE A in the first match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The tournament will be played from July 13 to 23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, with eight teams participating in the 50-over event.

India A are placed in Group B along with Nepal, Pakistan A, and UAE A. On the other hand, Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, and Oman A are clubbed in Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

India A will play against UAE on July 13 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. A couple of days later on July 15, India A will face arch-rivals Pakistan A at the same venue before they play their final group stage match against Nepal at P Sara Oval on July 18.

R. Premadasa Stadium will host the first semi-final on July 21. The second semi-final will concurrently take place on the same day at P Sara Oval. The tournament final is scheduled on July 23 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

India A Schedule for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

India A vs UAE A, July 13, SSC, Colombo

India A vs Pakistan A, July 15, SSC, Colombo

India A vs Nepal, July 18, P Sara Oval, Colombo

India A squad for ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming continental event for the junior teams on Tuesday, July 4. The Junior Cricket Committee named Yash Dhull as the captain of India with Punjab all-rounder Abhishek Sharma as his deputy.

Emerging talents from the IPL and domestic cricket have been rewarded for their excellence. The likes of Prabhsimran Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, and Akash Singh were included in the squad.

Meanwhile, Nehal Wadhera, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Redkar, and Snell Patel are the standby players for the upcoming event.

India A squad: Yash Dhull (c), Abhishek Sharma (vc), Sai Sudharsan,Nikin, Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

