India A vs Bangladesh A Telecast channel: Where to watch live streaming of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Semifinal

The second semifinal of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 features India A taking on Bangladesh A at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, July 21.

The fixture will be a Day-Night encounter, with the Day game featuring Sri Lanka A taking on Pakistan A in the first semifinal at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

India A finished top of the points table in Group B, winning all three games against United Arab Emirates (UAE) A, Nepal, and Pakistan A. The side won all three games chasing a target and did so convincingly without losing even a third wicket in either of the matches.

Bangladesh A, on the other hand, were involved in a three-way tie with Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A in Group A. However, a superior net run rate to Afghanistan A saw them finish second in the standings to qualify for the final four.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with eight wickets in two matches at an average of 8.37, including a five-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Riaz Hassan from Afghanistan A leads the run-scoring chart in the competition with 187 runs in three games at an average of 62.33. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan has led the Indian team in run-scoring, with 170 runs in three innings while being dismissed just once.

This is the fifth edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, with Pakistan A being the defending champions. India A won the inaugural edition in 2013, followed by Sri Lanka A in 2017 and 2018 before Pakistan A triumphed in the 2019 edition.

India A vs Bangladesh A Semifinal telecast channel list in India

Star Sports network will have the live telecast of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, the broadcast of the marquee encounter will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The India A vs Bangladesh A semifinal of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will begin at 2 PM IST.

India A vs Bangladesh A semifinal live streaming in India

The live streaming of the semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be available on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need to buy a pass to watch the match on FanCode.

Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel.

India A vs Bangladesh A squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Bangladesh A: Mohammed Saif Hassan (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh.