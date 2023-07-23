India A vs Pakistan A Telecast channel: Where to watch live streaming of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final

India A will take on Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Both teams secured their place in the summit clash with thumping victories in their respective semi-finals.

Pakistan A beat Sri Lanka A by 60 runs in the first semi-final at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. Batting first, Pakistan A put up 322 on the board as Omair Yousuf starred with 88 off 79 balls. Arshad Iqbal then claimed five wickets as Sri Lanka A were bowled out for 262 despite Avishka Fernando’s 97.

In the second semi-final, India A got the better of Bangladesh A by 51 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium. The Indian team batted first in the game and were held to 211 despite skipper Yash Dhull’s 66 off 85 balls. However, Nishant Sindhu (5/20) and Manav Suthar (3/32) starred with the ball as Bangladesh A were bowled out for 160 in 34.2 overs.

India A vs Pakistan A Final telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan final in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be available on the Star Sports network.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan A final will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The India A vs Pakistan A final match in ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will begin at 2 PM IST.

India A vs Pakistan A 2023 live streaming in India

The live-streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A final in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 tournament, being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, will be available on the FanCode app and website. You need to buy a pass to watch the match on FanCode.

India A vs Pakistan A squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (w), Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy, Pradosh Paul.

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam.