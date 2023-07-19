India A vs Pakistan A Telecast channel: Where to watch live streaming of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Match 12

India A will take on Pakistan A in match number 12 of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 19. This will be the second Group B game of the day. Nepal will take on United Arab Emirates in the earlier clash at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

Both India A and Pakistan A have played two matches each so far in the tournament and have won both games. The Indians, however, find themselves in the top position in Group B due to a superior net run rate (+3.792). The Pakistan team is second with a net run rate of +2.875.

India A have been dominant in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 so far. They began the tournament with an eight-wicket win over United Arab Emirates A and followed it up by thumping Nepal by nine wickets in their previous match.

India A vs Pakistan telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be available on the Star Sports network.

According to the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan A match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The India A vs Pakistan A match in ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will begin at 2 PM IST.

India A vs Pakistan A 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be available on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need to buy a pass to watch the match on FanCode.

India A vs Pakistan A squads

India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Dhruv Jurel (w), Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Pradosh Paul.

Pakistan A: Saim Ayub (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w), Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mehran Mumtaz, Haseebullah Khan, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt.