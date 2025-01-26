India all-rounder relaxes watching Japanese anime series during IND vs ENG T20Is 2025 [In Picture]

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy shared an image of him watching the Japanese animated series, Naruto, on his official social media account. Reddy was out of selection for the recently concluded T20I in Chennai, with the all-rounder being ruled out of the tour owing to an injury.

Nitish likes watching Japanese animated series, with his official Instagram bio affirming the same. He has the words, "Future Hokage" and "Dattebayo" on his profile, which roughly translates to "fire shadow" and "believe it" respectively. Both words are a reference to the show Reddy was watching.

On Saturday, January 25, Nitish posted an image of him watching one of the episodes from the animated series on the Instagram stories of his official account with the following caption:

"Here we go again #Naruto"

Take a look at the image of the same below:

Screenshot of Nitish Kumar Reddy's Instagram story (Credits: @nitish_kumar_reddy_7 on Instagram)

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out from the ongoing IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I series between India and England. The BCCI released a report, which said the all-rounder would be headed to BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru for further recovery. The media advisory read:

"All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on 24th January in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management."

The selectors have named Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in the squad as well. Nitish was a part of the first T20I between India and England in Kolkata, where the all-rounder took two catches fielding but didn't have much of a role with either the ball or bat in hand.

