"I don't think India expected it to be this straightforward" - Daryll Cullinan after visitors' emphatic win over South Africa in the 1st Test 

Ex-South African batter Daryll Cullinan believes that not even India would have anticipated a straightforward win over the hosts in the first Test in Centurion. Virat Kohli's men steamrolled past the Proteas and pulled off a historic 113-run victory on Thursday.

Team India made light work of the South Africans on Day 5, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. A disappointing day for the hosts saw them add only 97 runs as they went on to lose at Supersport Park for the very first time against India.

While reviewing the encounter with ESPNcricinfo, Cullinan credited India for their 'deserved' win. While hinting that India might go with a specialist bowler in the place of Shardul Thakur for the next Test, Cullinan said:

"I don't think India quite expected it to be this straightforward. We know that India aren't quite at their best yet. So from a batting perspective, I see improvements. However, I am not convinced about Shardul Thakur. I don't see him really making a difference with the bat so they might go with a specialist bowler. Well done to India, they deserved their win."

According to Cullinan, the match-defining phase was India's first innings with the bat. With the help of a wonderful century by vice-captain KL Rahul, India posted a total of 327 runs and backed it up with some impressive bowling performances. Cullinan observed:

"I think the most defining part was India's first innings. They set it up there. The first innings is so important in South Africa. The first two hours gave India immense confidence. Rabada and Ngidi were not at their very best. With all the expectations of pace and bounce, India got through that session and then established 300."

"The lockdown and COVID perhaps helped India" - Cullinan

India Tour to South Africa: India Practice Session

The former cricketer-turned-expert also expressed his viewpoint that India's early arrival in the Rainbow Nation helped them prepare well for the series. Due to the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa, India was asked to arrive in the country 10 days before the Boxing Day Test.

Cullinan recognized that India prepared well for the series and got into the routine of a new venue in a timely manner. The Kimberly-born batter said:

"The lockdown and COVID perhaps helped India. They got here earlier. They spoke of being well prepared. I heard Mr. Gavaskar talk about the 7-8 days required for the body clock, to get into the routine of a new venue and a new country that you visit."

While referring to India's late batting collapse in the first innings, Cullinan urged the Indian batters to value their wickets a little more. He concluded:

"But India played some loose cricket as well in this game. In the first innings, their tail folded woefully. They need to tighten up and value their wickets a lot more."

The second Test between the two sides is set to begin on January 3 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

