India has become a final frontier for every team to come and beat: Wasim Jaffer

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes India have become a powerhouse in red-ball cricket and are now the final frontier for every team.

After a humble start to the first Test, New Zealand have made a superb comeback on Day 2. In reply to India's first innings total of 345 runs, the Kiwi openers got off to a brilliant start and ended the day at 129/0.

As the Black Caps look to put up a daunting first innings total, Jaffer asserted that beating India would be the ultimate achievement for Kane Williamson & Co. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"As I said until both teams bat in the first innings we won't understand where this Test match is heading but now we have a Test match in hand. I mean it also goes on to show how difficult it is to beat India in India, it used to be Australia but now for every team to come and beat India it has become a final frontier. To take an Indian team to the fifth day is also a challenge because that has not happened very often. It's great for New Zealand to be in this position on Day 2."

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori also echoed his thoughts, highlighting how the Kiwi players are keen to beat India in their own backyard.

"I think this is the final frontier for the Test team and whilst they are the World Test champions they have played most of their matches whether in New Zealand or England or in conditions they are very familiar with," he pointed out. "Speaking to a lot of guys I know how well they want to do in India and I think that and the performance in Australia will be two things that always define a New Zealand team."

The former cricketer underlined the fact the Kiwis haven't won a Test series in India since 1988, which makes the current team's efforts even more commendable.

"I think since 1988 we haven't won a Test series in India so for this team even after two days to have a chance to set up a potential Test victory is very impressive and that's coupled with what they have done recently in World t20 and everything else in world cricket," he said.

"So I think the fact that they are even in this position after two days shows how good a team they are and how well planned they are and they understand what they need to do in all conditions," he added. "That's a very rare thing to say about a Test match team. Teams win at home and they struggle away from home but this team has tried to push away from that and India is a big part of that."

New Zealand openers Will Young (75*) and Tom Latham (50*) looked in complete control of things to put the visitors on top. They still trail the hosts by 216 runs in the first innings with three days of play left.

"Nothing went India's way" - Wasim Jaffer

Despite having five frontline bowlers at their disposal, India failed to pick up a wicket in the 57 overs they bowled, including 41 overs from the spinners.

Wasim Jaffer credited the Kiwi openers, who applied themselves on an unfamiliar wicket to put India on the backfoot.

"I think India did try every trick but New Zealand batters had all the answers so you need to give credit to them," he said. "India had five frontline bowlers and they tried everything and they didn't give an inch. Nothing went India's way and that can happen. Things change very quickly on Day 3 and Day 4 so India will be hoping that they pick up quick wickets early on and make a game out of it."

