India can only be saved by a miracle at Leeds - Salman Butt on the Headingley Test

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels that only a miracle can save India from going down in the third Test at Headingly. The 36-year-old from Lahore said on his YouTube channel that Team India lacked a winning mindset in the third match of the series and rather looked complacent.

Coming into the Headingley Test on the back of a famous win at Lord’s, Team India crumbled to 78 all out in 40.4 overs after winning the toss and batting first. England's openers then added 135 followed by Joe Root's magnificent knock of 121 runs to increase England's lead to 345 at the end of the second day.

Butt believes only a miraculous comeback with the bat in the second innings can lead India out of this test unscathed from a defeat. He said:

"Only a miracle can save India in this game, it's next to impossible, the lead for England has pretty much sealed the game. Only a 2001 Kolkata-like fight back can pull them back but those games happen once in a decade or two."

Butt did emphasize that India need to go out in the second innings with a positive mindset and put up a fight against England's bowling. He added:

"Even if India go down at Headingley, their mindset should be to bat and bat big and get 500 or 450 to carry that confidence to the next game."

It could be that India were complacent after the first two Tests: Salman Butt

Butt felt that India could have been complacent coming onto the third Test as they were in a very good position in the first match of the series and won the encounter at Lord's. He also stated that India may have underestimated this England line-up, which is missing a few of their key players.

"It could be that India were complacent which can stem from dominating the first Test and annihilating England in the Lord's Test at the end. With England missing key players, there could have been complacency setting in."

