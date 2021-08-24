"I cannot give the details of the words that were spoken" - India captain Virat Kohli on heated altercations at Lord's

India captain Virat Kohli spoke to the press about the heated altercations during the Lord's Test ahead of the 3rd match of the series at Headingley. India are 1-0 up after an iconic win at Lord's where they bowled out England inside two sessions to win the game by 151 runs.

Kohli said what's said and done on the field tends to motivate the team to perform to their maximum potential. He said:

"Well, I think I cannot give the details of the words that were spoken. It's for the cameras and stump mics to pick that up for both teams, equally, and then be analyzed. What's said on the field and what's done in the moment gives you extra motivation to get together as a team even more strongly. Then there is even more clarity in what you need to do."

Kohli feels that these things are a part of competitive sport. He also said that every Test is an opportunity for India to play their competitive brand of cricket.

"It's how you get up from that situation is what matters. For us, it's a new Test Match, a fresh beginning. It's another chance to show what we can do as a team and play competitive cricket," said Kohli.

It just showed Team India is not going to take a backward step when provoked: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli spoke about how the team was disappointed that Day 5 of the first Test of the series was washed out. According to Kohli, the Indian team felt they had a really good chance of getting a positive result. India carried on from where they left off at Lord's after an excellent bowling performance on Day 5 of the first Test.

"Yeah absolutely, I said after the first Test that we were very disappointed that Day 5 didn't happen. 150 to get with 9 wickets in hand, we absolutely felt confident that we were going to get the result. We approached the 2nd Test with the same kind of intensity and the will to win," Kohli revealed.

"It was very satisfying after what had transpired on the morning of Day 5. We play together, we play to win. We don't let anyone or any opposition take us lightly. We know and they know that we are always going to compete and find a way to games of cricket," added Kohli.

