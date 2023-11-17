"India are the clear favourite" - Michael Bevan ahead of 2023 World Cup final against Australia

Former Australian middle-order batter Michael Bevan has declared India the overwhelming favourites ahead of the 2023 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad. However, the former left-handed batter reckons the visitors have match-winners capable of making a difference in the decider.

Team India have been hugely dominant in the 2023 World Cup, steamrolling the oppositions at will in the group stage by registering 9 out of 9 wins. They progressed to the final with a 70-run victory over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and look primed to lift their 3rd 50-over World Cup crown.

Speaking to ANI, Bevan reflected that the clash between two teams playing in top form in the final will be quite the spectacle and reckons it will be a batting track in Ahmedabad. He said:

"Reaching the World Cup final is a tremendous achievement something that doesn't happen very often. We have two teams playing in the final who are at their top form. The Australians have a lot of talents and have players who can make a difference at any point in a game. I believe the Aussies need to improve their batting."

He added:

"India are the clear favourite but the potential for Australia to win the ODI World Cup 2023 is also there. Whoever wins the toss will be going to bat first, since it is a good batting team. After a slow start in the tournament, they have made a tremendous comeback."

After losing two matches in the beginning of the tournament, the five-time champions came back tremendously well, winning 8 matches on the trot. The Men in Yellow beat South Africa in a close semi-final to progress to the final.

India got the better of Australia in the group stage:

Adam Zampa, Steve Smith and Glen Maxwell. (Credits: Getty)

Aside from their recent form, Team India will also take confidence from beating Australia earlier in the tournament in Chennai. The Aussies faced trial by spin from Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin and managed only 199 on the board, thanks to Steve Smith's handy 46.

Their new-ball bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc picked up early wickets and reduced the hosts to 2-3. Nevertheless, the 165-run partnership from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul fashioned an easy win for them eventually. However, it is likely to be a much closer game on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.