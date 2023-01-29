India crawl to series-leveling win in low-scoring thriller after spinners restrict New Zealand to 99/8

Chasing a target of 100, India registered an unconvincing six-wicket win in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29. The hosts needed 19.5 overs to go past Kiwis’ total of 99/8 and level the three-match series 1-1.

Team India’s spinners came up with a brilliant combined effort to restrict New Zealand to under 100 after the hosts lost the toss and were asked to bowl first. However, the visitors were equally good in response with the ball on another turning surface, making India toil extremely hard for victory.

In their chase, India lost Shubman Gill for 11 in disappointing fashion as he unconvincingly pulled Michael Bracewell to deep square leg. Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi added 29 for the second wicket before the former was run out for 19.

Kishan inside-edged a length ball from Glenn Phillips towards midwicket. He wanted a second, but was sent back by Tripathi as Phillips sprinted after the ball and fired in a sharp throw. Mitchell Santner collected the ball and broke the stumps to catch Kishan just short. India went to drinks at 49/2, with New Zealand keeping their faint hopes of an improbable win alive.

India lost their third wicket when Tripathi (13) top-edged a sweep off Ish Sodhi straight into the safe hands of Phillips at deep midwicket. Suryakumar Yadav (26* off 31) had some luck on the last ball of the 14th over bowled by Bracewell. He top-edged a sweep that landed to the left of a diving Jacob Duffy at long leg.

India, however, kept New Zealand interested in the game as Washington Sundar (10) had to sacrifice his wicket following a horrible mix-up with SKY. The latter missed his reverse-sweep off Phillips and the ball rolled towards point off the pad after an edge off the bat. Suryakumar kept going for the run despite Sundar refusing it.

The equation came down to six off the last over. Blair Tickner dropped a tough return catch offered by Suryakumar off the third ball.

Eventually, it was SKY who hit the winning runs to prevent embarrassment for India, slapping a short ball over mid-off for four. Skipper Hardik Pandya, who also struggled to get going, returned unbeaten on 15 off 20 balls.

India’s slow bowlers strangle New Zealand

Batting first, New Zealand got off to a breezy start, reaching 21/0 after three overs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal struck in the next over, cleaning up Finn Allen for 11. The Kiwi opener attempted a reverse sweep, but missed the ball, which ricocheted off his back leg onto the stumps. Chahal sent down a wicket maiden and India never allowed New Zealand to dominate proceedings with the bat.

Devon Conway (11) also fell to the reverse sweep, lobbing a catch off Sundar to the keeper. The visitors lost their third wicket, also to the reverse sweep, when Phillips (5) was cleaned up by Deepak Hooda.

Last-game hero Daryl Mitchell (8) was done in by a beauty from Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinner got a length ball outside off to spin back sharply and cleaned up Mitchell through the gap between bat and pad. The dismissal saw New Zealand crumbling to 48/4 at the halfway stage of their innings.

The sorry tale for the Kiwis continued after the drinks break. Mark Chapman was run out for 14 following a mix-up with Bracewell. The former top-edged a reverse sweep off Hooda towards Kuldeep at short third man. Kuldeep sent in a good throw to the keeper and Chapman was stranded well short of his crease.

Hardik Pandya undid Bracewell (14) with a bouncer as the Kiwi big-hitter top-edged a hook to fine-leg. Arshdeep Singh helped himself to a couple of wickets in the 18th over as New Zealand’s innings went nowhere. Sodhi (1) top-edged a hook to mid-on, while Lockie Ferguson (0) fended a rising delivery towards gully.

The Men in Blue’s bowling domination can be gaged by the fact that not a single Kiwi batter could reach the 20-run mark. The batters, however, made heavy weather of the target.

