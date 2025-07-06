India create history with massive 336-run win in 2nd ENG vs IND 2025 Test at Edgbaston

Shubman Gill-led India scripted history with a 336-run victory against England in the second of the five-match Test series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. As a result, the tourists registered their biggest overseas win (by runs) by breaking their previous record against the West Indies (318-run victory in Antigua in 2019).
Notably, the Ben Stokes-led England were bundled out for 271 in their second innings while chasing an improbable target of 608 during the second session on the fifth and final day of the game. With the win, the visitors also levelled the five-match series at 1-1, having lost the series opener by five wickets at Headingley.
Team India’s biggest wins in away Tests (by runs):
- 336 – vs England in Birmingham (2025)
- 318 – vs West Indies in Antigua (2019)
- 304 – vs Sri Lanka at Galle (2017)
- 295 – vs Australia at Perth (2024)
- 279 – vs England at Leeds (1986)
This was also the first-ever Test win for the Men in Blue at Edgbaston, having lost their previous eight out of nine games at the venue, including a draw.
Most Tests taken by Asian teams to register maiden win at an away venue [via Cricbuzz]
- 19 Edgbaston, Birmingham (India, 2025) *
- 17 Lord's, London (Pakistan, 1982)
- 17 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown (Sri Lanka, 2018)
- 16 Gabba, Brisbane (India, 2021)
- 15 Newlands, Cape Town (India, 2024)
“He hit the right lengths” – India captain heaps praise on Akash Deep after his maiden Test fifer
India captain Shubman Gill lauded Akash Deep for his maiden Test five-wicket haul against England in the second innings. The remarks came as the pacer returned with figures of 4/88 and 6/99. The 25-year-old said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):
“He hit the right lengths and was getting the ball to move both ways, which was difficult on a pitch like this. He was magnificent for us.”
Apart from Akash, Mohammed Siraj also bagged six wickets in the first innings.
After being adjudged Player of the Match, Gill further shared his success mantra after historic knocks of 269 and 161 in the same Test. He continued:
“I am definitely feeling comfortable with my game and if we are able to win the series with my contributions, it'll be great. As I said before, I want to play as a batsman, and go out as a batsman, and make decisions as a batsman. Sometimes you won't take some risks when you're thinking as a captain which you have to do as a batsman.”
The two teams will next lock horns in the third Test at Lord's, starting July 10.
