India create unwanted all-time record after losing toss in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the side's 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Mohammad Rizwan elected to bat first in the much-awaited tie.

India now have lost 12 consecutive tosses in ODIs, setting an unwanted record. It is the most tosses lost by a side on the trot in the format. Sharma has lost nine out of those 12 tosses, while KL Rahul was the stand-in captain for the remaining three.

The Netherlands previously held the record, losing 11 back-to-back tosses between 2011 and 2013. The last time the Men in Blue won the toss in an ODI match was during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on November 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, it was a crucial toss to win for Rizwan as it was a must-win game for Pakistan. A defeat here would end their hopes of making it to the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final. Explaining his decision to bat first, he said:

"We want to bat first. Looks like very good thats why we want to bat. Obviously if you play ICC tournaments, every match is important. The boys are familiar with these conditions. We want to do our best today. Yeah we lost last game but it's in the past now."

India go with an unchanged lineup in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

The Rohit Sharma-led side stuck to their winning combination and didn't make any changes to their playing XI for the game against Pakistan. They will be high on confidence following a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening encounter.

Pakistan, on the other hand, suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their first match. They made one change to their lineup. Opener Imam-ul-Haq replaced Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injury.

Here are the two playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C)(WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav.

