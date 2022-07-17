India cricket schedule: Remaining India matches for July 2022 with date, time in IST

India completed their tour of England with a 2-1 series win in the ODI format. The Men in Blue also won the three-match T20I series by 2-1, but they lost the important ICC World Test Championship match against the home team.

Nevertheless, there were a lot of positives for the visitors from their brief England tour. Captain Rohit Sharma has maintained his clinical record in the bilateral series since taking over as full-time captain. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have cemented their places in the middle order.

The Men in Blue will return to action next week in West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in a three-match ODI series against the Men in Maroon. The three matches will not be a part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The tour also comprises five T20Is, which will start on July 29 and end on August 7. Here is the list of cricket matches India will play in July after the England tour.

India's cricket schedule for remainder of July 2022

With two series wins in England, the Men in Blue will return to the field with momentum on their side at the Queen's Park Oval on July 22. Here is the schedule for the India vs West Indies ODI series:

1st ODI: Queen's Park Oval, July 22, 7:00 PM IST

2nd ODI: Queen's Park Oval, July 24, 7:00 PM IST

3rd ODI: Queen's Park Oval, July 27, 7:00 PM IST

Only one of the five T20Is of this tour will take place in July. It will take place on July 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium. The start time for the T20I is 8:00 pm IST. All matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

