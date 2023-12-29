India docked two WTC points, fined 10% of match fee for slow over-rate in Centurion Test 

India have been docked two crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion, which ended on Thursday, December 28. Rohit Sharma's team has also been fined 10% of their match fee.

India went down to South Africa by an innings and 32 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series at SuperSport Park in Centurion. After conceding a first-innings lead of 163, the visitors folded up for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings.

As per report in ICC, Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Team India were ruled to be two overs short of the target. The report stated:

“As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, the players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.”

Following the defeat in the Centurion Test, India were in fifth position in the WTC 2023-25 points table with 16 points from three Tests and a points percentage of 44.44. However, following the deduction of points for the slow-over rate, Rohit and co. have now slipped to No.6, with 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89.

