India and England men's teams to attend BCCI's first annual awards function in 4 years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to host its annual awards function on January 23 in Hyderabad. It is the first such ceremony in over four years since the COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019.

According to The Times of India, India and England men's teams will attend the ceremony as they'll be in the city for the start of a five-match Test series from January 25.

“This prestigious event serves as a platform to recognize and honour the outstanding achievements of the best cricketers in India. The BCCI Annual Awards hold a special place in our hearts, as they symbolize excellence, dedication, and passion for our wonderful sport," board secretary Jay Shah wrote in a communication to the board's Apex Council members, as quoted by the newspaper.

"I believe that your participation will not only be a testament to your support for Indian cricket, but also an acknowledgement of the tremendous contributions made by our cricketing heroes and to the promise shown by young achievers. Please accept our gratitude for your continuous support to Indian cricket," he added.

As the event is being hosted after a long time, the list of award winners is expected to be long.

Jasprit Bumrah and Poonam Yadav took honors in the last BCCI annual awards

The previous function was held on January 13, 2020, in Mumbai. It awarded 25 men and women top performers in domestic and international cricket.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah won the Best Men's Cricketer of the Year award while leg-spinner Poonam Yadav took the corresponding women's award. Mayank Agarwal and Shafali Verma also won awards for best international debuts.

Former batter Krishnamachari Srikkanth received the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award while Anjum Chopra took home the corresponding women's award. Dilip Doshi, on the other hand, won the BCCI 'special award'.

