India & England teams pay respect to Ahmedabad air crash victims ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jun 20, 2025 18:14 IST
England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Team India players. (Image Credits: Getty)

India and England players observed a minute's silence at Headingley in Leeds ahead of the opening Test of their five-match series on Friday, June 20. The players, along with officials, coaches, spectators and others in the stadium, stood in silence to pay respect to the Ahmedabad plane crash victims.

Over 240 lives were lost as Air India's AI-171 flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed five minutes after take-off. The aircraft crashed into the hostel block of the B.J. Medical College in the Meghaninagar neighbourhood of Ahmedabad.

Watch the video of the two teams paying tribute to the victims here:

India and England players are also wearing black armbands in the ongoing Leeds Test to pay respect to the victims. A minute's silence was also observed by South African and Australian players ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's.

England win the toss and opt to bowl first in Leeds

Ben Stokes and Shubman Gill. (Credits: Getty)
On the cricketing side of things, Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first, with the venue favoring teams batting second. The home side picked up three specialist seamers in Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, while Stokes provides another fast-bowling option.

Ollie Pope received the nod over Jacob Bethell to bat at number three after his ton in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge. On the other hand, Shubman Gill, who is making his captaincy debut, said he was glad to bat first due to the sunny conditions.

The visitors handed a debut to B Sai Sudharsan, who will bat at number three. India are targeting their first series victory on English soil since 2007. They drew the five-match series 2-2 on their last tour.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

