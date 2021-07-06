India-England Test series to be played in front of crowds

The high-profile five-match Test series between India and England is all set to be played in front of crowds after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted COVID-19 restrictions in the country on July 5 (Monday).

The second Test between England and New Zealand and the World Test Championship final in Southampton saw a limited crowd in attendance. This will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020 that a cricket match will witness a full turnout in the stands.

Trent Bridge 1st Test Vs India 😍😍😍 https://t.co/6UzGAnPvIz — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 5, 2021

India to play practice matches leading to the Test series

In the aftermath of the WTC final defeat against New Zealand, many former cricketers pointed out that India lacked proper match practice in the English conditions.

The team management seemed to have listened and made a formal request to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to arrange a couple of warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

As per reports, the ECB has responded to the request and will arrange for a practice match between July 20-22. However, they are yet to confirm India's opponents.

"We are aware of a request from the BCCI to play a three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI as part of the Indian Test team's build-up to the five-match Test series," an ECB spokesperson told PTI. "We are working through the operations and COVID-19 protocols to ensure we are able to deliver this and will confirm in due course."

Meanwhile, Indian cricketers are currently on a break after the WTC final loss. They are scheduled to assemble on July 14 in Durham for their pre-Test camp which runs from July 15 to August 1.

JUST IN: India to play couple of warm-up games ahead of England Test series. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/sT7zJLldpy — Cricbuzz (@FaaST_CricBuzz) July 2, 2021

The entire Indian contingent will then travel to Trent Bridge for their opening match of the second cycle of the World Test Championship, which starts from August 4.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar