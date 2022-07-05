India fall below Pakistan in WTC standings after losing 2 points due to slow over rate in Edgbaston Test against England

India's chances of making the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) took another hit as their slow over rate in the Edgbaston Test cost them two points. As a result, Pakistan jumped above India in the standings to third, with the latter slipping to fourth.

Following the two docked points, India are on 75, with their percentage points dropping to 52.08, while Pakistan's are a fraction higher at 52.38. The ICC has also fined India 40 per cent of their match fees for the offence during their seven-wicket loss at Edgbaston.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their team fail to bowl in the stipulated period. As per Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, one point is reduced for every over short. The visitors fell two overs short, so they were docked two points.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge before match referee David Boon imposed the sanction.

India concede their highest run-chase in Tests at Edgbaston

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow shared an unbroken 269-run partnership. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the tourists failed to defend 378 as England delivered a polished batting performance to achieve a record-breaking run chase. The hosts, who ended day four on 259-3, scored the remaining 119 runs for victory on the final day without losing a wicket. In the process, they secured the highest successful run chase in Tests by any team against Jasprit Bumrah's men.

England had a strong foundation, as Alex Lees and Zak Crawley threaded a 107-run opening stand. Although they lost three quick wickets, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow hardly offered any chances. Hanuma Vihari dropped Bairstow on 14 at slip, and the keeper-batter punished the tourists with his second hundred of the Test, scoring an unbeaten 114, while Root made 141*.

Root also won the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 737 runs in the series at an average of 105.28, while Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps.

