India fined 40 percent of match fee for slow over rate in third ODI against South Africa 

Team India have been handed a 40 percent fine on their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate in the third ODI against South Africa.

The visitors were found to be two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

South Africa were also fined for the same offense in the second ODI in Paarl. The Proteas were one over short of the target and were hence fined 20 per cent of the match fee.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over the team bowls after the allotted time target.

Captain KL Rahul pleaded guilty to the offense and accepted the imposed fine on the team. As a result, no formal hearing was required.

The charges were leveled by match officials Marais Erasmus and Bongani Jele, third umpire Allauhudien Palekar and fourth umpire Adrien Holdstock.

India were earlier fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Test in Centurion. The team also lost a point from the ICC World Test Championship standings due to the charges.

India lost the ODI series by a 3-0 margin to end tour

The Men In Blue lost the third ODI in Cape Town by four runs to succumb to a whitewash, their second since 2020. India fell short despite late heroics from Deepak Chahar with the bat.

The visitors lost their way on the tour after beginning on a bright note. They claimed an early lead in the Test series, but went on to lose the rest of the remaining fixtures in the Rainbow nation.

The team will next be seen in action next month as they host West Indies for a limited overs series. The ODI series is slated to be hosted by Ahmedabad while Kolkata has the hosting rights for the T20I fixtures.

