“India gifted hat-trick to Tim Southee” - Twitterati criticize Team India’s tactics as centurion Suryakumar Yadav is deprived of strike in 20th over 

The second T20I between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20 saw in-form Men in Blue batter Suryakumar Yadav notch up his second T20I hundred. In a terrific innings, he smashed an unbeaten 111 off only 51 balls, scoring at a sensational strike rate of 217.65.

Thanks to SKY’s heroics, the visitors put up an impressive 191/6 on the board after being asked to bat by New Zealand. However, while Suryakumar played a fabulous knock, he did not get to face a single delivery in the last over of India’s innings.

Seasoned Kiwi pacer Tim Southee bowled the last over and claimed his second T20I hat-trick, thus depriving the centurion of the strike in the crucial 20th over of India’s innings. He first had Indian captain Hardik Pandya (13) caught at long-off off the third ball (Hardik faced the first two deliveries). Deepak Hooda (0) and Washington Sundar (0) were then caught off consecutive deliveries, looking to go for big hits.

While praising Suryakumar for his stupendous knock, Twitterati hit out at India’s batters for failing to give him the strike in the last over and, instead, gifting a hat-trick to Southee. Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site to the last over of India’s innings.

cricstats @cricstats13

You think indian's are 10-15 run short???? Indian players mistakes continues after 100 of sky he didn't get strike he doesn't face even single ball in last over indian bast man only score 3 run and give Het-trick to southee well done boysYou think indian's are 10-15 run short???? Indian players mistakes continues after 100 of sky he didn't get strike he doesn't face even single ball in last over indian bast man only score 3 run and give Het-trick to southee well done boys 👏👏👏👏 You think indian's are 10-15 run short????

Top Edge @historic_AB TIM SOUTHEE , THE TRI BREAKER TIM SOUTHEE , THE TRI BREAKER 🔥💀

Harneet Singh @Harneetsin India gifted the hattrick to Southee. India gifted the hattrick to Southee.

Sharon Solomon @BSharan_6



#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND Hardik Pandya making sure Tim Southee won't feel bad towards the fag end of the first innings. Guy literally gave him cheers, back to back wickets by sending in Hooda and Sundar, following his wicket. Hardik Pandya making sure Tim Southee won't feel bad towards the fag end of the first innings. Guy literally gave him cheers, back to back wickets by sending in Hooda and Sundar, following his wicket.#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND

Šhîvâm Jhâ @imakhilsudhakar

And Indian team has given a least deserving hattrick to

Shit game plan 🙃



#INDvsNZ Not a single ball faced by #Suryakumaryadav 🙂 in the last over......And Indian team has given a least deserving hattrick to #Southee .....Shit game plan 🙃 Not a single ball faced by #Suryakumaryadav 🙂 in the last over......And Indian team has given a least deserving hattrick to #Southee.....Shit game plan 🙃#INDvsNZ

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Hattrick for Tim Southee

Helpless Suryakumar yadav watching at other end. Hattrick for Tim SoutheeHelpless Suryakumar yadav watching at other end.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Even among anti-climactic finishes, this one takes the cake in recent times. Very bizarre, especially when you pit Southee taking a beating in his previous over only to finish with a hat-trick #NZvIND Even among anti-climactic finishes, this one takes the cake in recent times. Very bizarre, especially when you pit Southee taking a beating in his previous over only to finish with a hat-trick #NZvIND

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah @surya_14kumar SKY is a ohenomenon! Stupendous century at a strike rate over 200, strokes all over the park, every bowler hammered with disdain. Southee’s hat-trick was some consolation but NZ have a hard chase ahead! #INDvNZonPrime SKY is a ohenomenon! Stupendous century at a strike rate over 200, strokes all over the park, every bowler hammered with disdain. Southee’s hat-trick was some consolation but NZ have a hard chase ahead! #INDvNZonPrime @surya_14kumar

DaebakAnkita💃 @DaebakankitaF

#INDvsNZ #NZvIND #HardikPandya

#KaneWilliamson Hardik thinking hitting better than Surya n dint give him strike, missed couple of times n finally caught🤪 Personal agenda n arrogance comes first, waste of 20 overs n allowed Southee for hat-trick🤔 Everyone can't be Surya !! Hardik thinking hitting better than Surya n dint give him strike, missed couple of times n finally caught🤪 Personal agenda n arrogance comes first, waste of 20 overs n allowed Southee for hat-trick🤔 Everyone can't be Surya !! #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #HardikPandya#KaneWilliamson https://t.co/HPwor2Ks4Y

AD @cricadharsh Sky not playing a single ball in final over



Crime by Hardik, Hooda and Washi



Clowns



Hattrick for Southee and all Sky not playing a single ball in final overCrime by Hardik, Hooda and WashiClownsHattrick for Southee and all

Abhijeet ♞ @TheYorkerBall



#NZvIND HAT-TRICK for Tim Southee... The least our so called Allrounder Sundar could have done a single and strike to Suryakumar but 🤧 HAT-TRICK for Tim Southee... The least our so called Allrounder Sundar could have done a single and strike to Suryakumar but 🤧#NZvIND https://t.co/1fGH47Vyyt

rudy @rudresh92

#INDvsNZ Wow, surya doesn’t even get to face a single ball in the final over. Tim southee gets a hatrick in the final over. Wow, surya doesn’t even get to face a single ball in the final over. Tim southee gets a hatrick in the final over. #INDvsNZ https://t.co/gQF0XHPGTF

zayn @ZaynMahmood5 sky was batting too good but pandya kept him off strike for 2 balls and then got out and the other 2 brainless batsman didn’t take a single either. Hat-trick for southee. sky was batting too good but pandya kept him off strike for 2 balls and then got out and the other 2 brainless batsman didn’t take a single either. Hat-trick for southee.

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere *Hatrick by Tim Southee*



Suryakumar yadav watching from non strikers end - *Hatrick by Tim Southee*Suryakumar yadav watching from non strikers end - https://t.co/bwm18iukO6

CRICKETBITTS @cricketbitts Genius Tim Southee craft out an hatrick, India unable to rotate the strike to bring masterclass batsman Sky Yadav on strike, New Zealand fight back 190/6 one ball remaining Genius Tim Southee craft out an hatrick, India unable to rotate the strike to bring masterclass batsman Sky Yadav on strike, New Zealand fight back 190/6 one ball remaining https://t.co/atVYXzuqmY

India’s batters struggle before Suryakumar Yadav comes to the rescue again

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Team India were 108/3 in the 13th over. Rishabh Pant was sent in to open the innings but scored a labored 6 off 13 balls. He eventually perished to Lockie Ferguson. Ishan Kishan contributed 36 off 31, while Shreyas Iyer was dismissed hit wicket to Ferguson for 13 off 9.

SKY single-handedly lifted Team India to an impressive total, clobbering 11 fours and as many as seven sixes in yet another display of exceptional hitting. For New Zealand, Southee finished with figures of 3/34, while Ferguson registered analysis of 2/24.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Today's match playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.

