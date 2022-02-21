India go top of T20I rankings after series whitewash against West Indies

India beat West Indies by 17 runs in the third T20 International (T20I) on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series whitewash. The result saw them go to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Rankings, overtaking England.

Although both teams have the same rating (269), India, with 10,484 points, are ten ahead of England. Pakistan are in the third position, while New Zealand and South Africa complete the top five.

Australia won their first T20 World Cup title in November last year, and followed that up with a 4-1 series win at home against Sri Lanka on Sunday. However, they find themselves in sixth place. Meanwhile, the West Indies are seventh.

This is the first time India have gone to the top of the T20I charts since 2016. They have now won nine T20Is on the trot, and will look to extend that run against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer shine as India beat West Indies in 3rd T20I

Brilliant knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer set the Men in Blue on course for a series whitewash in third and final T20I against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The hosts lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early, but recovered through a 53-run partnership between Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. However, Iyer fell to Hayden Walsh Jr., while Kishan and Rohit Sharma also soon followed suit.

However, Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer smoked 91 runs off 37 deliveries to power India to 184-5. Yadav scored 65 off 31, while Iyer made an unbeaten 35 off 19 balls. Nicholas Pooran, in response, hit his third half-century in the series, but it wasn't enough, as the visitors fell short by 17 runs.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer and Shardul Thakur claimed two scalps apiece. Suryakumar Yadav was named the Player of the Match as well as Player of the Series.

