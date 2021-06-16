India should play two spinners in WTC final vs New Zealand: Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes India must play two spinners against New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India announced their 15-member squad for the WTC final on Tuesday, leaving out Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. However, both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja find themselves in the reckoning.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria stated that India should play both their spinners to complement the three seamers Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Burmah and Mohammed Siraj.

“Regarding the team combination, there have been lots of debates over whether India should play two spinners or an extra fast bowler. I have maintained from the beginning that India should go in with two spinners in the WTC final.

"Irrespective of the weather, there can be a result if around three days’ play is possible. It will be a true wicket, ball will nip around. Hence, Mohammed Siraj will have an important role to play along with Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Burmah and the spinners Raivchandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.”

The former Pakistan leggie declared Ashwin could have a key role to play in the WTC final considering the number of left-handers in the Kiwi batting line-up.

“Ashwin will be important as New Zealand have a number of left-handers in Devon Conway, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. Ashwin is very good at using the angles. The ball that comes back in is a wicket-taking one, because very few batsmen are able to read it."

A challenge for Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in WTC final: Danish Kaneria

With India leaving Agarwal and Rahul out of the squad, Shubman Gill is all set to open the batting with Rohit Sharma. Kaneria believes the opening duo will be tested.

“Gill has never played in England while Rohit has never opened in Tests in the country, so it will be a challenge for both. Very interesting to see Hanuma Vihari the squad. He has played in England (county cricket), scored some runs and can also turn his arm around.”

The WTC final will be played in Southampton from June 18-22, with June 23 marked as the Reserve Day.

