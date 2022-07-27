India to host 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, confirms ICC

India will host the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Tuesday (July 26). Apart from India, Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka were chosen as hosts for the women's white-ball events from 2024-27 by the governing body.

The hosts were picked through a bidding process that was overseen by the ICC Board sub-committee, which also included BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

India had previously hosted the 50-over Women’s World Cup in 1978, 1997 and 2013. New Zealand played host to the most recent edition of the tournament earlier this year.

Reacting to the development, BCCI President Ganguly said it was a step in the right direction. The former India captain stated in an official ICC release:

“We were keen on hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and we are glad we have won the hosting rights for this marquee clash on the women’s calendar. India hosted the 50-over women’s World Cup in 2013 and the sport has undergone tremendous transformation since then.”

Ganguly added:

“The popularity of women’s cricket is rapidly rising, and this is a step in the right direction. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC and fulfill all the requirements.”

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah asserted that the board will leave no stone unturned to make the event a memorable event for everyone concerned. He commented:

“We are delighted to host the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. We are taking several steps to raise the profile of the sport right from the grassroots level and hosting the World Cup will further boost the popularity of the sport in the country.”

Shah added:

“The BCCI remains committed to women’s cricket in India. We have the infrastructure in place, and I am confident we will have a very successful edition of the World Cup.”

India have never won the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. They have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017.

Bangladesh to host the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

The ICC also confirmed the venues for the other ICC women's tournaments for the 2024-2027 cycle during their annual conference in Birmingham.

Bangladesh will host the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup while the 2026 edition will be held in England.

Sri Lanka have won the rights to host the Women’s T20 Champions Trophy, scheduled for 2027. However, the island nation will have to qualify for the event to host it.

