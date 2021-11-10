"India have identified a template that new coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma will encourage the team to embrace" - VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman was impressed with India's three wins on the trot to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high. The Men in Blue suffered two heavy defeats in their opening games against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Although India crashed out of the group stages, they played an attacking brand of cricket in the last two fixtures. As we look forward to the new era of T20 cricket under Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, Laxman believes India may have found a template they would like to embrace.

In his column for TOI, VVS Laxman wrote:

"With the next T20 World Cup less than a year away, I’m sure India will have identified a template that new coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, all set to become the next captain, will encourage the team to embrace whole-heartedly. It’s important for India to understand that they can't afford to keep playing 20-over cricket in the same mould as they would the 50-over game."

On Tuesday (November 9), the All India Senior Selection Committee appointed Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli's successor in T20I cricket. The cricketer from Mumbai will have his task cut out with a T20 World Cup to follow next year in Australia.

"The first priority will be to invest in a batsman who can bowl a few overs of medium pace" - VVS Laxman

With all-rounder Hardik Pandya not fit to bowl, India have struggled to strike the right balance in recent times. They lacked the sixth bowling option which has hurt them in big games.

VVS Laxman suggested India should fill two gaps ahead of the next T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia. The 47-year-old said:

"I do feel two crucial gaps must be addressed post-haste. The first priority will be to invest in a batsman who can bowl just a few overs of medium pace, whether that be Venkatesh Iyer or Shivam Dube. This choice doesn't necessarily have to be a back-up to Hardik Pandya but a standalone choice because it will give the captain more flexibility in picking his 11."

VVS Laxman continued:

“The other would be zeroing in on two solid pacemen capable of supporting Jasprit Bumrah and capitalising on the pace and bounce Australia is certain to offer. If one of them is a left-armer who brings a different angle of operation, then all the better. The process of identification and grooming must begin immediately so that by the time of the World Cup, these players are comfortable and secure in their roles and are aware fully of their responsibilites they’re entrusted with."

India's preparation for the next World Cup begins on November 17 with the New Zealand series. The Kiwis are set to tour India for a three-match T20I series which will be followed by two Tests.

