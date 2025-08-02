“India just didn’t know what to do” - Former RCB star’s huge remark on Shubman Gill’s captaincy in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik remarked that Indian skipper Shubman Gill had a hard time controlling the proceedings when England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were thriving on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval. The Men in Blue had a hard time with the ball upfront, conceding 92 runs off the first 12 overs, after being bundled out for 224 in the first innings.

Ad

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, the visitors only had three pacers to operate on a green pitch as they prioritised batting strength. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep could not make an impression with the new ball, leading to Prasidh Krishna being introduced as the first change after just seven overs.

The pace trio struggled to contain the flow of runs as the English opening pair continued to deal in boundaries. Ben Duckett unleashed his array of scoops to unsettle the bowlers and ensure momentum. Crawley, on the other hand, punished the poor deliveries to keep up the tempo.

Ad

Trending

Dinesh Karthik opined that India were stuck when the opening partnership was flourishing.

"He (Duckett) did whatever possible to put so much pressure back on India that at a point, you felt Shubman Gill was frazzled a bit. I think at a point India just didn't know what to do," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

They finally had their first breakthrough after Ben Duckett failed to execute a scoop shot off Akash Deep's bowling. The bowler controversially put his arm around the batter's shoulder while exchanging a few words during the send-off.

Ad

Dinesh Karthik had slammed the pacer's conduct during commentary, and he doubled down on his criticism after the day's play.

"I was thinking rather they (Duckett and Akash Deep) know each other from before or they have played so much against each other, but I don't think they have that kind of a relationship," the former player added.

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick also spoke about Akash Deep's send-off during the press conference after Day 2. It remains to be seen whether the match officials choose to look into the matter following the end of the contest.

Ad

"If they run through India, I think India will be done tomorrow" - Dinesh Karthik on the importance of Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

There is not much to separate the two sides at the end of Day 2 following Shubman Gill and co's fightback with the ball in the second session. Brilliant four-fers by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ensured that England were bowled out for 247, with only a 23-run lead in their favor.

Ad

Dinesh Karthik predicted that if the visitors fail to negotiate Gus Atkinson's opening spell on Day 3 against the relatively new ball, the series could come to a close.

"I feel everything relies on how they play that first session for many reasons. One, Chris Woakes not being around. So there are three fast bowlers, and if the batters handle them well, they stay in the game. If they run through India, I think India will be done tomorrow," Karthik said.

The Men in Blue are placed at 75-2 in 18 overs at the end of Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 51, while nightwatchman Akash Deep shares the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news