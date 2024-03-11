"India just too good this time"- James Anderson after England's 1-4 loss in the 5-match Test series

Veteran English pacer James Anderson acknowledged that India were too good for his side after the recent 4-1 Test series loss.

England made a good start in the series by winning the first Test in Hyderabad, raising hopes for their fans. However, Team India made a stellar comeback to cruise through the visiting side in the next four Tests to extend their domination at home. The hosts are now unbeatable for 12 years at home. Interestingly, England were the last team to beat them in India in 2012.

James Anderson took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and shared a post reflecting on the tough Test tour, which concluded on Saturday in Dharamshala. He wrote:

"A tough end to the series. India just too good this time. We gave it everything the last couple of months. Love being part of this test team and we’ll keep striving to improve and entertain. Thanks for all the support from back home and especially those who travelled. See you in the summer ❤️🏏"

James Anderson had an ordinary series against India, picking up only 10 wickets across four Tests.

"He's a joke, Jimmy is an absolute joke"- Graeme Swann on James Anderson

Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann recently heaped praise on James Anderson for maintaining quality over a long period of time as a pacer. Anderson became the third bowler after Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan to pick up 700 wickets in Test cricket last week in Dharamshala.

Swann said to PTI:

"He's a joke, Jimmy is an absolute joke, how he has kept going for all this amount of time. When I say it's a joke I mean that in a good way, he's been incredible, and to get 700 wickets, well you know it's almost nonsensical the achievement and I love him to bits."

He continued:

"I was kind of hoping when he almost bounced Kuldeep out, almost hit his gloves and bobbled in the air, that would have been the dream for Jimmy, because he has not bowled a decent bouncer for 10 years, but he has now."

Swann also have his summary of the series and said:

"England will have to go home and shake themselves off wondering where it went so badly wrong. India are world class especially their bowling attack, and that was really shown again in this Test match."

Do you agree with Graeme Swann's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

