India likely to host 2031 Cricket World Cup - Reports

India will reportedly host the first 50-over World Cup of the 2030s decade. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to receive the hosting rights for the 2031 Cricket World Cup, as per reports.

Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the global tournaments from 2024-2031. India will host the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023, and a new cycle will begin in 2024 with an ICC T20 World Cup.

According to Cricbuzz, the United States and West Indies are likely to co-host the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It will be the first-ever ICC T20 World Cup tournament featuring 20 teams.

The number of teams in 2027 and 2031 Cricket World Cups will increase to 14. The current number of participants is 10.

While there is no update on the potential hosts of the other ICC events, the USA and West Indies are reportedly the front-runners for the cycle's first event, while the BCCI will likely get the rights to host the last event, the 2031 Cricket World Cup.

When was the last time India hosted an ICC men's tournament?

West Indies won the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 by defeating England in the final at Eden Gardens

India was scheduled to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, the BCCI moved the competition to the Middle East because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time India hosted an ICC men's tournament was back in 2016.

The sixth edition of the T20 World Cup took place in India, with the West Indies team emerging as the champions. Before that, India co-hosted the 2011 Cricket World Cup along with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India will be the sole host of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

