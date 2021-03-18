India likely to play T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand before T20 World Cup - Reports 

Team India will get further chances to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup after the ongoing England series. BCCI are in the middle of planning a couple of T20I series for India in October, with South Africa and New Zealand touted as potential opponents.

The India-England series was expected to be the Men in Blue's final assignment in the shortest format before the T20 World Cup, which will take place later this year. Although the Indian players will play in IPL 2021, the national team were not slated to play any more T20Is ahead of the global event.

But a report in The Times of India disclosed how the BCCI are in talks with the South African and New Zealand cricket boards over a couple of T20I home series. A senior BCCI official spoke to the publication and confirmed the development.

“South Africa and New Zealand are scheduled to come to India to play a couple of T20I series before the World Cup. The modalities are to be finalized. The board is aware that the team needs to be in touch with the format before the Cup starts,” a senior BCCI official said.

India and South Africa already have an agreement to play a bilateral series after the last one was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. India last played New Zealand in 2020, which was their final international tour before the pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt.

India will benefit from home series before T20 WC

England win the third @Paytm #INDvENG T20I & go 2-1 up in the series. #TeamIndia will look to win the next game & take the series into the decider.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/mPOjpECiha pic.twitter.com/zkN1xauHQL — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

India are experimenting with their playing XI in the ongoing series against England. If Virat Kohli and co. play no more T20I series before the T20 World Cup, they run the risk of heading into an ICC tournament, having played together for six months.

A couple of home series will allow India to put out a settled playing XI, thereby boosting their preparations for the T20 World Cup. It will also help them to play out match scenarios, just like England are doing in the ongoing series.

However, it remains to be seen how the two series are scheduled for October. India will travel to England for the World Test Championship final in June, upon the conclusion of the IPL. They will also face England in a five-match Test series, which ends by mid-September.

Advertisement

With the T20 World Cup set to take place around October-November, the BCCI will do well to squeeze in a couple of series against the aforementioned sides.

#VIVOIPL is back in India 🇮🇳 🙌



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar 🗓️



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021